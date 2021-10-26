200 Club’s Boston butt fundraiser returns for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is taking pre-orders for its semi-annual Boston butt fundraiser. The pork shoulders will be ready just in time for Thanksgiving.

All proceeds from the event will support the 200 Club’s mission of helping local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

“This Thanksgiving, we really do have a lot to be thankful for,” said 200 Club President Mark Dana. “We are especially grateful to those who fight for and protect our nation and the families of our fallen heroes, who’ve sacrificed and endured so much.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will be cooking all of the Boston butts, which are available at $30 each. They’ll be ready for pick up the week of Thanksgiving at the sheriff’s complex (1050 Carl Griffin Dr.):

Monday, Nov. 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orders of 10 or more Boston butts will be delivered upon request, along with any pre-ordered drinks, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Visit twohundredclub.org to place an online order. To pay by cash or check, contact to pay by cash or check, contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418 or liesl.tanner@savannahlodging.com.