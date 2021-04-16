200 Club honors local first responders at Valor Awards ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two first responders were recognized Thursday night for their hard work on the front lines in Savannah.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire honored Raymond Purnell and Mindy Cauley at the nonprofit’s annual Tak Argentinis Valor Awards.

The ceremony recognizes local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who “have exhibited extreme valor while on duty.”

Purnell, a Savannah Police Department officer, and Cauley, of Chatham Emergency Services, were each presented a plaque and medal for their service.

A committee selected the honorees after receiving nominations from 20 counties.

The 200 Club helps provide for local families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.