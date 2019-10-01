2 National Night Out events happening in the Lowcountry & the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – National Nigth Out is a community building event uniting local law enforcement with the communities that they protect. Tuesday, October 2, neighbors will have the opportunity to meet police officers from their city with two local events.

Bluffton Nation Night Out

  • Eagle’s Field from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • free food, safety demonstrations, and education from local businesses and organizations
  • free parking available at Eagle’s Field 

Savannah

  • Wilshire Area Neighborhood Association National Night Out event
  • 5-7 pm at the Elks Lodge, 183 Wilshire Boulevard

