‘2 Legit 2 Lit’ community cleanup campaign picks up on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new community cleanup campaign “2 Legit 2 Lit” kicks off this Saturday. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter is launching the new campaign, urging Savannahians not to litter and to pick up any litter that they see.

The campaign focuses on the heavily traveled areas in all six districts and encourages volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot.

Alpha Phi Alpha is sponsoring the first cleanup event Saturday morning at 10 in the Tremont Park neighborhood. Volunteers are asked to mask up and meet at the Tremont Park Community Center located at 2015 Paige Ave., where litter collection materials will be provided.

Those who drive to the center are asked to park on the west side of Corvair Avenue and walk to the community center.

The cleanup event will end on Corvair Avenue and Hobson Street.

Volunteers can RSVP here.