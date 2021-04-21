‘2 Legit 2 Lit’ picks up another community cleanup

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will launch the “2 Legit 2 Lit” community cleanup campaign on Saturday, March 6. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter, and if you see litter, pick it up. Courtesy of the City of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The “2 Legit 2 Lit” community cleanup initiative picked up another event Friday.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter started the campaign to urge residents not to litter and to pick up litter if they see it.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and 37th Street on April 23. The event begins at 9:30 a.m., no registration is required but face masks are, the City of Savannah said.

The campaign focuses on commonly traveled areas and areas with heavy traffic in the six-city district, according to the City of Savannah. Volunteers, organizers and groups are encouraged to adopt a spot as well. No need to bring litter collection materials because The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide them.