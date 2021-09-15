‘2 Legit 2 Lit’ campaign comes to Sylvan Terrace neighborhood this Friday

file photo: Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter launches the “2 Legit 2 Lit” community cleanup campaign. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter, and if you see litter, pick it up. Courtesy of the City of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community cleanup campaign “2 Legit 2 Lit” plans to visit the Sylvan Terrace neighborhood on Friday.

The campaign hosted by alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hopes to encourage Savannah residents to do two things: stop littering and pick up litter.

Organizers say “2 Legit 2 Lit” focuses on commonly traveled and heavily trafficked areas in all six city districts and encourages volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot.

The clean up at Sylvan Terrace begins at 9:30 a.m. at Montgomery Street and 61st Street.

Kool Vibes Pizza & Wings will provide free lunch to volunteers.

Volunteers are welcome. No pre-registration is required, but masks are.

The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide all litter collection materials.