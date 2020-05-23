2 Chefs Southern Kitchen gives free breakfast to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 2 Chefs Southern Kitchen hosted a free community breakfast Saturday morning.

All who needed a hot meal were given food at 2007 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2 Chefs Southern Kitchen has fed those in need in the Savannah community for the past four weeks.

“For the past four weeks, our restaurant has fed children that usually rely on school breakfast or lunch to eat,” Taylor Washington said. “Whether they walk up, drive up or take the bus, we have fed over 400 people every Saturday. I’m the mother of 10 children, and there was no way I could turn hungry children away. With the help of NLAWS, we are proud to give during a time when we all need a helping hand.”

See some of the sights from Saturday’s breakfast below.