12th annual Chefs & Chocolates event to raise money for local non-profit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit Urban Hope prepares to host its’ annual fundraising event, Chefs & Chocolates.

The upcoming event will be the 12th year for the fundraiser.

Urban Hope helps local children in elementary and middle school by providing opportunities for Spiritual development and life management.

Chefs & Chocolates takes place on Friday March 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Kehoe Ironworks at Trustees’ Garden.

According to organizers there will be music, food, cocktails and an auction.

To learn more about the event, visit Urban Hope’s website HERE.