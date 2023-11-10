SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless dedicated 12 more tiny homes to veterans Friday afternoon, raising their number to 46 homes.

After four years and zero evictions, the Cove at Dundee Tiny House Project is finally coming to a close.

“Veterans as a whole need some help,” said Vietnam veteran Umari Abdul-Malik.

After Friday, there are 46 homes for veterans to live in.

“We need the help because we went through a lot of stuff and a lot of [veterans] are not the same,” said Abdul-Malik.

The project aims to get veterans back on their feet after they step out of their boots since many struggle with homelessness.

“Some of it is a result of their service in the military some of it is a result of when they came back after war, and some of it is because of mental health or just not having the support,” said Executive Director for CSAH, Jenn Dulong.

Veterans’ rent and utilities will never exceed $400 while living in their 123-square-foot houses.

“It’s enough for an individual,” said Abdul Malik. “You got a kitchen, a bathroom, shower, stove, microwave. You have enough that you can live here decently, and you don’t have to live in the woods or up under the train, up under the bridge, or whatever. That’s a blessing in itself.”

For their affordable rent, they even get amenities like a health clinic and a laundromat.

“It’s just nice to be able to live here instead of living in the woods,” said Abdul-Malik. “Because you know it isn’t but that much and you’ll be in the woods.”

The authority for the homeless says today’s dedication marks the end of a years-long project. Now they’re working to open small family homes right next door that would be just as affordable.