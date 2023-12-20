SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — He’s an 11-year-old Savannah native who has become known for his love of plants, and now he’s making it his mission to plant smiles as well.

Johannes is putting down his gardening tools this holiday season and picking up copy paper to hand out to local businesses and schools.

“I want to be considered a giver, not a taker,” said Johannes.

That’s exactly what 5th grader Johannes Jones has been doing. He’s been running his business ‘Botanical Boy’ where he sells houseplants since he was 8 years old. In the past, he has given away ten house plants to a local senior center, and now he’s building on that philanthropic effort.

“This idea came when I learned about the lack of resources of paper in the educational setting and I wanted to find a solution,” Johannes explained.

By the end of the weekend, Botanical Boy and his dad will have given out 5 to 6 packs of copy paper to over 50 organizations. Now, giving back is something the Botanical Boy says he looks forward to no matter the time of year.

Jones told News 3, “It makes me feel like I’ve done something to help the community because my phrase is ‘I plant smiles!'”

Dad Jay Jones says it’s amazing watching him grow into a productive member of society.

“It is amazing because my thing is and I fuss with him all the time about it he will be 18 in 6-8 years and he will already have the knowledge the will power and the drive to be able to do a lot of things a lot of adults don’t even get to do in their free time so its remarkable,” Jay said.

Their next giveaway will be in January and it will be focused on the mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and they will be giving out 10 remote-controlled race cars to students who write essays about his legacy.