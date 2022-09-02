PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) — On this upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center (WHHRC) will host their 10th annual Willow Hill Heritage Festival.

The event will be held at the WHHRC museum, located at 4235 Willow Hill Road in Portal.



On September 2 and 3 there will be discussions on Archival Silence: Closing Gaps in African History.

The itinerary will be as follows:

September 2 at 6:30 p.m. (virtual; please check the website here for the link.) A presentation of the work of WHHRC in partnership with Georgia Southern Libraries in preserving local history. African American Funeral Programs are at the center of this work.

September 3 from 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. Rev. William Parrish, Mr. Joel Johnson, and Mr. Steve Taylor will discuss their use of DNA, genealogical research, interviews, and studying funeral programs to discover untold family stories.

September 3 from 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m., there will be free food and fun activities for children in WHHRC’s outdoor pavilion. There will be food and merchandise vendors.

September 4 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., a Gospel Fest, hosted by Revs. Frankie and Jean Owens, will showcase performances by talented local artists. This event will also include museum tours, food and merchandise vendors.

For more information on the Willow Hill Heritage Festival, visit here.