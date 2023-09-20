SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 10th annual T.E.AL. walk/run for Ovarian Cancer is excited to announce its in-person event at Lake Mayer on Sept. 30.

Tell Every Amazing Lady (T.E.A.L.) About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation works to spread awareness and raise funds to promote a cure for ovarian cancer. The organization has also been supporting survivors and their families year-round since 2009.

The nonprofit was founded by two sisters who now organize walk/runs across the country.

The walks create an engaging and fun way to meet those who have been affected by ovarian cancer.

T.E.A.L. says that there is no accurate screening test for ovarian cancer so the event centers around raising awareness of how difficult it can be to detect, supporting members of the community and ultimately fighting for a cure to end ovarian cancer for good.

Interested participants are encouraged to register to walk, run, fundraise, form a team or join a team for the 10th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L.® Walk.

Register for the walk/run by clicking here. Registration will be between $15-$30 depending on the type of registration chosen (early bird, walk, in-person, or virtual).

If you can’t make it to the in-person walk/run but would still like the support T.E.A.L.’s mission click here.

There is also a virtual walk available for those who are unable to participate in the in-person event which can be registered for here.

Learn more about T.E.A.L’s mission.