102-year-old World War II veteran celebrates birthday in style

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A celebration 102 years in the making.

Bill Panchak’s family wanted to make sure his birthday was celebrated in style, starting with a parade.

Cars from Bluffton’s Classic Car Club, along with Bluffton Fire engines and Bluffton Police vehicles all lined the circle at Bloom off Highway 278.

“Happy Birthday to you..”

There was singing from the gathered crowd, sirens and presents for Bill, who put his hands on his head in disbelief many times, a smile on his face the entire time.

Bill’s daughters said that he deserved a celebration befitting a great man. He was a World War II veteran who fought on the beach at Normandy.

But what is Bill’s secret to a long life? His daughter says a sense of humor, and…



“A drink at 5 o’clock every night. used to be a shot and beer now its just a shot.” laughed Gwen.