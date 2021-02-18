100 Lowcountry musicians join voices for charity

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – One song, 100 musicians all for a great cause.

The Hilton Head Music and Arts Coalition created this musical online event, bringing in 100 different local musicians during the pandemic to sing and play “What the World Needs Now is Love”.

Anna Doyle came up with the idea last Summer. She made a few calls to the right performers, who then made a few calls themselves to get some of the best and brightest from the area for a once-in-a-lifetime musical event.

100 Lowcountry musicians all collaborating on the same song.

Organizers say the more the song is heard equals more happiness for those in need.

The hope is that anyone who watches will make a donation to various Lowcountry children’s charities including the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club.

“The more that people share it, the more people watch it,” said Anna Doyle, founder of HH music and arts coalition. “Even tiny little donations count, every little bit counts. that’s what we are kind of hoping to get for our community. It is absolutely wonderful to see everyone sharing and happy about it and it’s made lots of people feel good.”

The entire song is available online through their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hilton%20head%20island%20music%20and%20arts%20coalition

Or at their website https://donatehhi.com/

Abby says the first performance was such a success that she is already planning on a second song, and maybe more.