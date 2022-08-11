SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 100 Black Men of Savannah will host their 2022 Presentation of the play “Broken Wings” on Saturday, August 27.

The play will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Ben Tucker theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

The production is part of the Center’s Spotlight program and a component of the 100 Black Men of Savannah’s mentoring program.

“We continue to attempt to offer young people in the Greater Savannah area opportunities for self-expression, and this play is just another extension of our goal. We want to showcase our student actors under the watchful eye of our playwright and director, Mr. Tim Wright. This play about young males within the system will be an eye-opening experience for the attendee. “says Harold Oglesby, President of the 100 Black Men of Savannah. “Mentoring young people and engaging them in meaningful activities can only aid in making our community stronger.”

The play is free of charge, but requires attendees to secure tickets here.