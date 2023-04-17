SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 100 Black Men of Savannah is celebrating excellence this weekend by hosting its 27th annual scholarship gala.

Guests will enjoy an evening of elegance that raises money for community outreach programs and scholarships for local deserving students.

This year, the organization is also presenting awards and honoring those who have enhanced our community through their selfless acts of kindness and generosity.

The black-tie affair takes place this Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center.

