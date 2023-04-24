SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local organization hosted a celebration and reward for young people who are going the extra mile to get a college education.

On Saturday, The 100 Black Men of Savannah awarded $30,000 worth of scholarship money to its mentees.

The youth mentor organization awarded six scholarships at the event. Recipients have been actively involved in the program for at least three years.

The scholarships are good for a tech school or a major university.

The organization’s president tells News 3 the event is not only about the presentation, but about the celebration of both its mentors and mentees.

“It’s important to the Savannah community because it’s about our future. These are our future leaders, future bosses, future workers in the community. We give them every skill set to be successful,” said Harold Oglesby, President of 100 Black Men of Savannah.

100 Black Men mentors any youth regardless of race or gender. They offer multiple programs that teach things like investment and law.