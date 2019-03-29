'Crusaders Feud': Game show fundraiser to benefit Lowcountry students

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - A Lowcountry non-profit is hosting a “Family Feud” themed fundraiser to benefit “the next generation of leaders.”

Lowcountry Crusaders focuses on providing middle schoolers with mentoring, tutoring, life skills, and character development.

On Saturday, they’re having a “Crusaders Feud” where eight teams will go head-to-head for a $500 grand prize.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Bluffton Police and Bluffton Fire will square off along with other teams covering banking, healthcare and more.

The event is being held at Bluffton Middle School and round 1 will start around 10:15 a.m.

Registration for teams of five costs $150 and tickets for "Fast Money" are $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit.

Visit Lowcountry Crusaders’ website here for more information or contact proof@locwountrycrusaders.org with any questions.