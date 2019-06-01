Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
St. Patrick’s Day
Your Local Election HQ
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
Vaping Unveiled
National News
Washington
Health News
Coronavirus
Education
Entertainment News
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Photo Gallery: Savannah Wine Cellar host Savannah Wildlife Center
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic
Statesboro police arrest entering auto suspect
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
WSAV NOW Weather
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
Download the free WSAV Weather app
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Coastal Health District experts address Coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
Drive-by shooting on Hilton Head Island has neighbor concerned, angry
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV.com NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV.com NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Tournament
Japan 2020
Friday Night Blitz
National Signing Day
Blitz Border Bowl
Pro Football Challenge
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
Top Stories
PGA press conference: Cancellation of The Players Championship
Video
Savannah Golf Championship canceled, RBC Heritage to proceed as planned
Video
Unpacking coronavirus cancellations on WSAV.com NOW Sports podcast
Video
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Remarkable Women
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
SCCPSS plans for possible extended closures due to coronavirus
UPDATE: No emergency declaration or curfew for Savannah St. Pat’s weekend, mayor says
Video
LIST: Local cancellations, changes due to coronavirus
Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic
Following Georgia’s first coronavirus death, Gov. Kemp urges state ‘to remain calm’
Video