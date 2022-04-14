Your furniture not only makes your home look amazing, it’s also a great investment. And you need to protect that investment. FWDG offers Protection 1st Warranty protection and covers what Brand Ambassador Katherine Gill calls “paws and claws”. From pets, to wine, even to kids, you’re covered.

FWDG also carries Lexington Furniture, one of the best furniture lines. They also carry an extensive line of Lexington custom fabrics. Stop by the 48,000 square foot showroom and get all the help you need with custom designing your furniture.

For more information, visit their website at fwdgonline.com.