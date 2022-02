AIKEN, SC (WJBF) - Several COVID-19 testing centers will close starting next month. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced this comes after the success of at-home rapid tests.

Waiting in a long line quickly became part of the COVID-19 testing experience since the virus started. And when the Omicron variant surged at the start of this year, it was no different. One of DHEC's testing sites, located at USC Aiken's Convocation Center, went from hundreds of cars to a handful a day.