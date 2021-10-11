FWDG: Adjustable Bed Frames

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host a press conference Tuesday at 2:30 pm via Zoom regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port, Florida woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.