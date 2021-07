MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- A 7-year-old was found in a Myrtle Beach home June 28 during a drug search, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Trevias Durant, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine distribution of cocaine, and distribution of heroin, according to police. Miranda Lopez, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and unlawful neglect of a child, police said.