Port of Savannah mentioned on 'Jeopardy!'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - If you were watching "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night, you probably knew the answer to one question that came up.
Governor Nathan Deal tweeted about the "Jeopardy!" question on Wednesday, saying “I heard a familiar name during last night’s episode.”
Question: As Governor of Georgia starting in 2011, Nathan Deal has worked on a major expansion of this port
Answer: What is the Port of Savannah?
The most recent milestone in the expansion project is additional funding added to the project.
The roughly $85 million is expected to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: Trumps arrive for gala at UK's Blenheim Palace
- Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters
- The Latest: British hopes alive in Wimbledon mixed doubles
- Fast-food chains agree to end 'no-poaching' policies
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.