Port of Savannah mentioned on 'Jeopardy!'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - If you were watching "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night, you probably knew the answer to one question that came up.

Governor Nathan Deal tweeted about the "Jeopardy!" question on Wednesday, saying “I heard a familiar name during last night’s episode.”

Question: As Governor of Georgia starting in 2011, Nathan Deal has worked on a major expansion of this port

Answer: What is the Port of Savannah?

The most recent milestone in the expansion project is additional funding added to the project.

The roughly $85 million is expected to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track.