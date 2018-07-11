Entertainment News

Port of Savannah mentioned on 'Jeopardy!'

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2018 05:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2018 05:56 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - If you were watching "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night, you probably knew the answer to one question that came up.

Governor Nathan Deal tweeted about the "Jeopardy!" question on Wednesday, saying “I heard a familiar name during last night’s episode.”

Question: As Governor of Georgia starting in 2011, Nathan Deal has worked on a major expansion of this port

Answer: What is the Port of Savannah?

The most recent milestone in the expansion project is additional funding added to the project.

The roughly $85 million is expected to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center