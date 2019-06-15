Renewal MD provides a variety of surgical and non-surgical options for both women and men. Their skilled surgeons offer a variety of procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeovers, facelifts, and more. Their med spa provides numerous non-surgical options including laser hair removal, Botox, and skin rejuvenation. They have offices in Savannah, Pooler, Rincon, Statesboro, Hinesville, Brunswick, Jesup, and Bluffton.

Our Doctors

Dr. Joel Shanklin is fellowship trained in plastic surgery at the University of California and also performed a fellowship in hand surgery and microsurgery at the Kleinert Institute following his general surgery training at the University of Arizona. He graduated medical school. at the top of his class at the University of Louisville and won numerous community outreach and research awards.

Dr. Meghan McGovern devotes her practice to a wide range of individualized solutions to patients ranging from new mothers needing breast enhancement or an abdominal nip to high-power executives looking to erase years of worry from their brows. She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed residencies in General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Virginia, where she earned a B.A. in Chemistry.

Dr. Michael Huntly was born and raised in Dumfries, small town south of Scotland. He completed his undergraduate study at Birmingham Medical School, where he ultimately completed his initial medical training with honors in Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology. After moving to the United States, Dr. Huntly completed both a General Surgery and Plastic Surgery residency program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.