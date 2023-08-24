SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is committed to Clearing the Shelters and this week, News 3 went out to Hilton Head Humane in Okatie. Our Rescue of the Week is named Marty!

He is a 2-year-old Plott Hound mix with handsome markings and soulful eyes. He’s fully grown with a lot of energy, which means he’d be a great addition to an active household.

Marty has been socialized to other animals and children, so he would make a wonderful family dog.

The shelter encourages prospective owners to bring the whole family when they come in to meet a pet. If you have other dogs, bring them with you as well to see how he gets along with the new addition.

Marty would love a big backyard but would adapt to apartment living if necessary. He’s still a young dog which means he’s got a long life ahead of him, and a lot of love to give.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, Hilton Head Humane has two locations, one on the Island and one in Okatie.

Learn more about the organization here.