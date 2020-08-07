The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’

Clear The Shelters “Bark Week” powered by Google Meet is showcasing shelter pets with the hopes of virtually connecting available animals with adoptive families across the country.

The “Bark Week” events take place Aug. 10 to 14 virtually at 4 p.m. local time in select cities with the following partner organizations.

Aug. 10 in Huntington, New York (Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center)

Aug. 11 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania SPCA)

Aug. 12 in Chicago (Chicago Animal Care and Control)

Aug. 13 in Pasadena (Pasadena Humane Society)

Aug. 14 in Irving, Texas (Irving Animal Services)

Imagine online speed dating but with animals.

Event hosts Jacque Reid and Johnny Bananas highlight shelter pets that are in need of forever homes from the animal shelters. Advance registration is encouraged here.

Attendees are welcome to submit questions in the chat, and a shelter representative will answer questions about the animal on camera.

Links to the shelter’s website and animal biographies will be available in the chat.

Now in its sixth year, Clear The Shelters, an initiative of NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Local Group, has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States. This year, the “Adopt & Donate” monthlong campaign has gone virtual and has more than 1,000 participating shelters.