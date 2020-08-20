‘The animals save me,’ rescue shelter seeks homes for hundreds of animals

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A lowcountry animal shelter is working to connect abandoned, abused, and neglected cats and dogs with loving ‘furever’ families.

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission is actively trying to reduce the amount of stray animals in their county, but say now that it’s kitten season, they’re getting in rescues almost daily.

Shyla Fortin, the Medical Coordinator for the shelter, said the three kittens she’s fostering are an example of some of the abandoned animals they get on a regular basis.

“These guys came in, they’ve only been with us for this will be three days now and they were found in Hardeeville with no mom, and when they came into us they have burn pads because they were on the concrete, on the asphalt too long and it’s been really hot outside,” Fortin said.

Fortin said the shelter typically has several animals at a time that need medical care. The kittens she is fostering is just a fraction of the rescues they get in on a regular basis. Although the shelter is in Ridgeland, they serve all of Jasper County. The rescue mission’s Executive Director said their somewhat remote location often discourages people from choosing their shelter as a place to adopt or foster; but with over 200 animals available for adoption, she said they have countless cats and dogs who could be the ‘purfect’ furry companion for you.

“There are so many animals without homes, not just here, but all over the country and we can pretty much guarantee you can find what you’re looking for in an animal in a shelter. We get purebred dogs all of the time, we get puppies and you know kittens all the time. There’s a stigma that the animals in shelters are just damaged animals and that’s not true. There’s highly adoptable animals here and they all need homes,” Caitlyn Schake said.



Adoption fees for cats are being reduce throughout the month of August. All you have to do is fill out an application, and schedule an in-person visit to make sure it’s a good fit.

Half of the shelter’s funding comes from donations. They said they are always needing food donations, towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, and will accept even used dog toys, towels, and blankets.

Contact-free donation drop offs can be left at the shelter’s front gate (1352 Carters Mill Road, Ridgeland). You can also click HERE to order from their Amazon wish-list.

You can call (843) 726-7799 to schedule an adoption appointment.