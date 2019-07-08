Share your pet rescue story with WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, WSAV wants to hear your pet rescue stories.

WSAV knows how special your stories can be — from the first day you pick them up at the shelter to the years they spend growing with you and your family.

To share your story with WSAV, send a photo of your pet with a short description to pics@wsav.com. Please include “Clear the Shelters” in the subject line, your name and your pet’s name and the shelter they were rescued from.

Throughout the campaign, WSAV will be sharing your stories on-air and online, so stay tuned.