Share your Clear the Shelters story with WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rescuing a pet is rewarding not only for the cat or dog (or other animal) you bring home but for your entire family.

As a part of this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, WSAV wants to highlight those special pet rescue stories.

To submit your own, simply send a photo of your pet to pics@wsav.com and tell us a little bit about their journey. Please include “Clear the Shelters” in the subject line and let us know your name, your pet’s name and the shelter they were rescued from.

We’ll be sharing your stories on TV and right here online throughout the month. To start, take a look through the gallery with some awesome rescue stories from our team at WSAV!

  • Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Alysa Carsley and her dog, Silly, are best friends! Silly was Alysa’s very first pet and has brought her so much comfort and love. Silly was given her name at the shelter but certainly lives up to it!
  • Jack and Lilly found their “fur-ever” home with WSAV Account Executive Brandon Fargo. He says both have lived amazing lives thanks to his aunt who rescued them.
  • WSAV Director Maria Yanta’s rescue cat Mango is dressed to the nines!
  • Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Scott Roberts’ buddy Garfield takes a cat nap!
  • WSAV HR Administrator Teta Lawrence rescued JB and Stewart from One Love Animal Rescue. As you can see, they settled in very well!

