Share your Clear the Shelters story with WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rescuing a pet is rewarding not only for the cat or dog (or other animal) you bring home but for your entire family.

As a part of this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, WSAV wants to highlight those special pet rescue stories.

To submit your own, simply send a photo of your pet to pics@wsav.com and tell us a little bit about their journey. Please include “Clear the Shelters” in the subject line and let us know your name, your pet’s name and the shelter they were rescued from.

We’ll be sharing your stories on TV and right here online throughout the month. To start, take a look through the gallery with some awesome rescue stories from our team at WSAV!