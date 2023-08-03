SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Renegade Paws Rescue is looking for a few good fosters!

The local shelter is often the last chance for area dogs who are abused, abandoned, or injured. Currently, Renegade is looking to temporarily relocate 12 at-risk dogs while they do some kennel upgrades. One of them is “Scoop” — one of Renegade’s longest residents.

Scoop is a 7-year-old male who loves couch time and clowning around in the yard. He will tolerate other dogs but would rather have a good hang with his human. Scoop is already house-trained and just needs a little room on your floor, and in your heart.

There are several ways you can help Scoop, or any dog at the shelter. If you’re ready to offer a forever home, adoption is the way to go! You can also foster for a short or long period of time, as long as you are over 18 years old and are allowed to have dogs in your home. Additionally, Renegade is always looking for volunteers to help out at the kennels. You can become a “Weekend Warrior” and take a pup for the weekend, or even just demo a dog for an afternoon walk. If you have more money than time, Renegade is always in need of donations, large or small.

