Savannah man finds best friend and quarantine buddy in ‘Mayor Finn’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man decided to help Clear the Shelters by adopting a lovable pup named Finn.

The lab mix came home with Ashton Pritcher in March. Pritcher says he wanted to adopt a dog and realized the pandemic was the perfect time to give one a home.

“There may be a need for some of these dogs to get out so that they could be trained properly and raised properly in a home, instead of sitting in a shelter,” said Pritcher.

Pritcher picked Finn up the same day he saw him online at Hilton Head Humane Association. That’s when Pritcher learned that the puppy and his parents were abandoned.

“It was either a breeder or an owner who left the two parents and him at a boarding facility and whenever they left him, they didn’t give him a pick-up date,” he said.

Pritcher says he’s happy to give Finn a home, and says there shouldn’t be a stigma around rescuing an animal from a shelter.

“People typically say since I’ve had him like, ‘Oh, yeah, I would get a rescue, but—’ and then they give a number of reasons for this or that,” said Pritcher. “I don’t know how the dog is going to act when he grows up. I don’t know exactly what breed or what temperament he’ll have.”

Finn has kept him very busy during quarantine. They start every day with a two-mile walk.

“And then in the afternoons, we’ll throw the ball together and go for a ride in the Jeep because that’s his like, two favorite things to do, is chase tennis balls and ride in the Jeep. So I take the top off and he sticks his head out,” he said.

Pritcher even nicknamed him Mayor Finn after the pup gained popularity around town and on Pritcher’s social media.

“I would say he has been known as Mayor Finn for the past few months,” he said. “So Van Johnson, you might want to watch out when the election cycle comes back around, man.”