Renegade Paws Rescue unites adoptable dogs with loving families

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – We are continuing our campaign to Clear the Shelters!

Renegade Paws Rescue is always looking for more families to foster or adopt pets. The organization cares for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs.

And a board member of Renegade Paws Rescue said the organization has seen a rise in COVID-19 pet adoptions.





One local adopter told News 3 that he didn’t know a piece of his heart was missing until he saw a picture of Winston on Facebook through Bryan County Animal Control, a community partner with Renegade Paws Rescue. He adopted “Sir Winston” on Father’s Day.

“I’ve been a travel nurse for a long time. I’ve been a nurse for 10 years and I’ve traveled for five. I knew that I always wanted a dog, but I didn’t feel like it was very fair to the animal to be a traveler and take him with me all over,” said Joshua Motes. “I cannot begin to tell you how much love this little fella had for me from night one, and I know it was because he was scared, he was lonely, and he just wanted a forever home.”

Renegade Paws is a foster-based rescue. The organization places dogs in foster homes to give them a chance to adjust, socialize, and learn how to be a good family dog again before they’re put up for adoption.





Mary Grace, found on the side of a highway with 3 puppies

One dog, Mary Grace, was found off the side of a highway with three puppies. She was put in the foster system for three weeks before finding her forever home. Renata Magnani told News 3 that she wasn’t in the market for a new pet, but her family could not resist the dog’s smile.

“Well, the wonderful thing about Renegade is they do allow you to do that overnight, so it gives you an opportunity to get to know the dogs, make sure it’s the right fit,” said Magnani.

Renegade Paws Rescue cares for an average of 50-60 dogs at a time, and each one is spayed and neutered. All of the finances for fostering are also covered by the rescue.

For more information on Renegade Paws Rescue, visit here.