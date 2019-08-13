Local pet rescue won’t cast away special needs animals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Clear the Shelters Campaign includes pet rescue organizations from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, including a McIntosh County group that tackles some of the toughest pet adoptions.

Castaways Pet Rescue in Darien handles most animal rescue calls, but they have been specializing in abuse and neglect rehabilitation since 2013.

Founder and Director Jayne Huvar says helping these “special needs” pets find forever homes pay priceless dividends every time her organization makes a successful placement.

“The special needs animals are the ones that are so excited when they get in their forever homes. They’re so grateful,” Huvar said. “They know what it’s been like to be tied to that tree…or in that cage where they couldn’t stand up and now they’re feeling love and they have so much to give.”

She added that Castaways Pet Rescue has well over 5,000 successful adoptions since 2013. For more information on the work they do, visit here.