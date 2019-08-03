Lowcountry Shelters
Coastal Empire Shelters

People Are Falling in Love With This Mustached Puppy

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of a 5-week-old puppy from Dallas are going viral, thanks to her unique look.

Salvador Dolly is capturing a lot of attention around the country due to her adorable mustache that makes her look a lot like Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Dolly was one in a litter of 11 puppies cared for by Dallas Animal Services and eventually Hearts & Bones rescue group.

Currently, Dolly, her siblings and her mother are living with a foster family in Dallas. To donate to the puppies, click here.

The pups are relaxing in a comfortable and safe home, while getting medical care and being monitored until they are old enough to be weaned (they’re still nursing). Hearts & Bones also has a location in New York City and will transport the puppies there in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting Dolly, her litter mates or her mom, can apply here.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories