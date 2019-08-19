Peacock Subaru Yappy Hour

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Peacock Subaru in Hardeeville is holding another Yappy Hour event where you can find your newest family member…and help some local animal rescue organizations too!

Peacock Subaru — part of the Peacock Auto Mall Family — loves helping pets find their forever homes. They hold several Yappy Hour events throughout the eyar — each benefiting a local animal rescue.

Jill Jauch, Peacock Subaru Advertising Manager: Subaru loves pets. And it’s really important to be involved in the community and give back to people who live in our region. And one way we do that is through helping local animal welfare organizations. So we want to be able to get dogs adopted here in the lowcountry and Savannah. We want to collect donations for animal welfare organizations. And our Yappy Hour events and our partnership with WSAV and Clear The Shelters is a way that we can help find homes for animals and collect donations to help these organizations.

Renegade Paws Rescue will be at the next Yappy Hour with adoptable dogs — all ready to be loved and cared for. And events like this mean a lot to them.



Jennifer Taylor, Renegade Paws Rescue director: Yappy Hour is huge for our rescue. We’re a new rescue here in Savannah…I’ve been around a little while but we’re a brand new rescue. To have this be about us is huge for us. We are so grateful to Subaru and we’re so grateful to WSAV and Clear The Shelters to be able to be a part of something like this as a new rescue.

So come out for a fun time and show the animal rescue community how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication.

Jill Jauch, Peacock Subaru Advertising Manager: When Peacock Subaru has our Yappy Hour events and our Clear The Shelter event with WSAV, we get a huge turnout of people in our community who are bringing donations to help these animal shelters so it’s wonderful to see the generosity that people have – be it cash or dog food or kitty litter, cleaning supplies – people show up with bags of food and money…and it’s wonderful and it just touches my heart that people are so generous.

Peacock Subaru’s next Yappy Hour is Thursday, August 22nd from 5pm to 7pm. The event is free but they ask that you RSVP.