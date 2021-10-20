Lowcountry animal shelter gives every animal a second chance

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Overcrowding is a major issue at animals shelters in the South. One organization in the Lowcountry is working to Clear the Shelters by promising a better future for both their animals and their forever families.

More than 200 animals are adoptable at the Palmetto Animal League (P.A.L.), whose mission is to create a no-kill community where every animal gets a second chance at life.

“We have a huge population issue that’s difficult to manage and we don’t have a lot of great resources for affordable veterinary care, free to low-cost spay/neuter, and then you’ve got this area where people are moving here by the thousands and thousands,” Amy Campanini the President at P.A.L. explained.

P.A.L. opened its first adoption center in 2001 and renews its commitment each day to be a compassionate guide and shelter for animals in need.

“We do a lot of social work here trying to help people and their pets through our food bank, our low-cost veterinary clinic and all of the other programs,” Campanini explained. “If somebody needs something and we can accommodate them and that helps them keep their pet in their family, we’re going to do everything we can.”

The organization offers a lifetime commitment to adopters. Campanini said their active rescue network is a big part of the shelter’s mission: “It always starts with a deep love for animals, but also animal rights.”

P.A.L. is offering waived adoptions fees from Oct. 22 to 27, kicking off with a virtual event in partnership with AutoNation Subaru of Hilton Head, which will donate $100 for every adoption in the month of October.

“Fostering and adopting, it broadens your world. You have unconditional love in a pet that’s waiting for you at home. It helps us get outside and walk and we get healthier, it helps lower our blood pressure, it reduces stress, and just the bond that we form with these companion animals; it’s beautiful,” Campanini said.

“The need is there for the animals, it’s also needed in our community. There are so many people that fall into the same situation as some of these animals that need someone else and it would be beneficial to both of them,” AutoNation Subaru Customer Relations Manager Bill Harper said.

Visit the Palmetto Animal League Facebook page on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for the “P.A.L. at Your Pad” event to meet their adoptable animals.

Click or tap HERE to learn more about how you can connect with their furry friends or connect with their resources.