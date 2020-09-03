Help Clear the Shelters at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is partnering with local shelters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to Clear the Shelters.

WSAV NOW reporter Claire Going is at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah today to show you the animals you can adopt or foster.

Adoptions take place at their facility at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah. Adoption applications are “first come, first served.” The Humane Society asks that you be prepared to take your pet home the same day.

Viewing hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come by the shelter during these hours so you can interact with available pets and fill out an adoption or foster care application.

Click here to view available dogs, here to see their cats, and here to view other pets that need homes.