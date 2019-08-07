Large dog rescue group joins Clear the Shelters campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time once again to Clear the Shelters. Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for this nationwide pet adoption drive.

Through August, WSAV is partnering with local shelters and animal rescue organizations to find animals their “fur-ever” homes.

One of Chatham County’s newest rescue groups takes in all kinds of dogs, but Renegade Rescue has a focus on larger dogs.

Director and Founder Jennifer Taylor explains why: “Big dogs are, you know, they, they take up a little more room but they give so much love in return and they just have a harder time finding homes because it’s so easy to take a small dog home or put ’em in your purse or carry them around and big dogs you have to have ’em on a leash, they’re more expensive as far as medications go, but the love in return that they give is, is …priceless.”

“Big dogs, big love!” Taylor said with a chuckle.

Taylor says people should consider the differences between adopting adult dogs compared to puppies. But with young and older dogs alike, rest assured Renegade Rescue doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to preparing their pooches for a forever home.

“Our dogs come to us, they are immediately vaccinated. They get all of their shots and then at some point in their stay with us they get spayed or neutered and microchipped,” Taylor said. “These dogs are in foster homes. We know their personality and what they’re gonna do. They are already housebroken and crate-trained.”

She argued that puppies are a little more work: “You have to house train them and crate train them.”

Renegade’s assistant director, Kristen Staples, says her only pets were cats until two years ago when a dog rescue enriched her life in a way she never imagined.

“Every person that has that special bond with a dog in their life understands it and I would invite anybody that hasn’t experienced that, come, volunteer, come to one of our events,” said Staples. “Foster for us. Do vacation foster while somebody’s away for a long weekend.

“Have a dog in your home and understand what that can really be like because it is special and there’s nothing like it.”

WSAV will feature nightly, live reports from pet adoption events across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry beginning August 19. See participating shelters here.