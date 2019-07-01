Kicking off Clear the Shelters 2019 with Yappy Hour

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

WSAV is kicking off the campaign off locally with Yappy Hour, a free event at Peacock Subaru at Peacock Auto Mall (111 Drivers Way) on Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to meet adoptable dogs from the Hilton Head Humane Association and donate an item on the shelter’s wish list.

Plus, enjoy live music by David Ross, door prizes from 104.9 The Surf and Subaru, and delicious appetizers from SERG catering.

To RSVP and view the Hilton Head Humane Association’s wish list, visit here.