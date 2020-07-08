Humane Society of Greater Savannah hosts ‘Pitty and Princesses Party’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Humane Society of Greater Savannah gets an influx of pit bulls in need of homes each year. That’s why they hosted a “Pitty and Princesses Party” Wednesday to show the community that pit bulls can be great pets for children.

The Humane Society welcomed children of all ages for food and drinks from local bakeries, as well as face painting and Disney princess makeovers. The children were also introduced to a newly-adopted pitbull named Lucie.

Volunteer coordinators at the shelter say it’s important for them to show pit bulls in a positive light around children because of the stigmas surrounding the breed.

“It’s about educating kids that pit bulls are really great dogs and if they’re trained right and treated like a dog, then they’re going to be wonderful pets to have,” Community Outreach Coordinator Biz Austin said.

“And obviously, Lucie is a great example of that,” she added. “She’s so good with kids, she’s super friendly, and that’s why we brought her out here today.”

Humane Society employees say all of the pit bulls they have in the shelter are similar to Lucie — friendly and ready to find their forever homes.

“All the ones we adopt are cuddle bugs,” Volunteer and Foster Coordinator Montana Tohm said.

“They love to sleep with you, read bedtime stories. If you’re looking for your new best friend, come down to the Humane Society from 1-6 Tuesday to Saturday and meet your new best friend, and maybe it will be a pit bull,” she added.