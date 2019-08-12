Humane Society helps Savannah woman find perfect furry companion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) ⁠— When Annie Quinting first laid eyes on her dog Sandee more than a decade ago, she knew right away that the one-year-old pup would soon be coming home with her.

Quinting had been thinking of getting a dog for a number of years, but she had been waiting for the perfect pet to come along.

“I just kind of felt like, ‘leave it up to the good Lord!’” she told News 3.

Quinting, who also owns a pet cat named Sawyer, said she was getting ready for work and enjoying her morning coffee back in 2006 when she spotted Sandee on News 3’s Perfect Pets segment.

She said that’s the moment she knew Sandee was the dog she’d been waiting for.

“[The shelter] named him Sandee because he looked so much like ‘little orphan Annie’s Sandy [the dog],” Quinting said. “And my name was Annie, so I said, ‘well, that’s him! He even has my hair!”

Now, 13 years later, Quinting is still glad she decided to bring her “wonderful” Sandee home.

“I think he’s just been a great companion,” she said. “He’s enriched my life just because he’s part of it.”

She told News 3 that Sandee has had some time in the spotlight.

“He was in “Crackerjack,” which was a Jeff Foxworthy movie, and he was also in a Starbucks advertising campaign,” Quinting said.

Annie adopted Sandee from the Humane Society of Savannah.

She says the young pup had been in the shelter for a month after having been picked up as a stray before she came to bring him to his forever home.

Annie says her experience adopting from the Humane Society was a smooth experience.

“Everybody was very good,” Quinting said. “Of course, they depend a lot on volunteers, and all the volunteers there were very helpful. Everybody there was very helpful.”

Quinting recommended that anyone who is thinking of bringing home a new pet consider adopting an animal from any of the local shelters.

“All of these people are working so hard to rescue these animals that really do need homes,” she told News 3. “You can find a lovely pet at any of those places, and those animals need to be placed.”