Get ready for next Yappy Hour with Peacock Subaru, Renegade Paws Rescue

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – If you missed this year’s first Yappy Hour or just want to join in on the fun — you’re in luck.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Peacock Subaru is hosting another adoption drive with music, food, and pets from Renegade Paws Rescue.

WSAV will be there too as a part of our local Clear the Shelters campaign.

Everyone is welcome to head Yappy Hour at Peacock Auto Mall (111 Drivers Way) from 5 to 7 p.m. to meet the adoptable dogs and donate items from the shelter’s wishlist.

Plus, enjoy live music by David Ross, door prizes from 104.9 The Surf and Subaru, and delicious appetizers from SERG catering.

To RSVP for Yappy Hour, visit here.