Finding forever families: A Lowcountry animal shelter advocates for adoptions

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – With life slowly returning to normal, animal shelters in the Lowcountry hope people will continue to make adoptions.

Staff at the Hilton Head Humane Association said they are committed to finding forever families for homeless animals.

“There’s so many times where someone comes in and they’re thinking about adopting and it’s kind of a beautiful thing when they see that animal and that animal sees them and it’s just a perfect fit,” said Brittany Bennington, Kennel Manager for the shelter’s Okatie campus. “You can just tell, instantly, their life is changed.”

Dedicated to being a safe haven for animals, in the last year, the organization rescued more than 3,000 abandoned, injured and abused animals.

“In Beaufort County, you see the feral cats, there’s a lot of them. We have our feral cat program and I do believe it’s made a huge impact over the last couple years,” Bennington said.

Now with two campuses in Beaufort County, a $100 adoption fee could place one of their forever friends in your family.

“Between both campuses, here on Okatie and on Hilton Head Island, we have approximately around 42 dogs available and 44 cats, including kittens, available,” Bennington added.

All adoptable animals have microchips, up-to-date vaccinations and are spayed or neutered; furthering the association’s mission to cut down on accidental litters. Staff say nothing beats the moment one of their animals gets placed with a loving family.

“Our main goal is we want to find homes for all of the animals we have, and we know that some of them are going to be more difficult than others because they’re not a kitten or puppy. We had a cat, a 10-year-old senior cat, that had been here for one year, one month, one day, and the day she was adopted was the best,” Iris Abbott, their Adoption Facilitator, explained.

Abbott said she hopes more people will realize how much an animal can change your life.

“To me, the greatest sound in the world is a kitten’s purr. It calms me, it makes me happy.”

With a lot of organizations facing staffing shortages, the Hilton Head Humane Association said they are eager for volunteers. Click HERE to find out how you can volunteer, and follow this LINK to view all of their adoptable animals.