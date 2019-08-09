Family rescues 3 pets from Palmetto Animal League

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Joe and Kelly Medina’s lives changed forever five years ago when they adopted Luke, their rottweiler mix from Palmetto Animal League.

Palmetto Animal League is a non-profit animal rescue organization in Okatie, South Carolina, that focuses on caring for abandoned and homeless animals.

Three years later, they adopted Graffiti, their calico cat from the same shelter.

“They bring out the best in you,” Medina said. “When you’ve had a bad day and you come home to a wagging tail it changes your whole day and your whole outlook.”

One year ago they decided to go back to Palmetto Animal League to adopt their third pet, a german shepherd mixed named Gage.

They moved out of their apartment a few months ago and bought a home with a fenced-in backyard so their dogs could have a place to run around outside.

The Medinas say their pets are like children to them. “They saved us just as much as we saved them,” Joe said.

Luke was found on the streets in Atlanta and lived with a foster family before the Medinas adopted him.

They have always returned to Palmetto Animal League to adopt their pets because of the friendly staff and healthy conditions for the animals.

The Medinas are considering adopting a fourth pet from Palmetto Animal League because they had such a positive experience in the past.

Now through Aug. 17, the rescue is waiving adoption fees for anyone who mentions they saw this offer on WSAV. For more information about adoption or fostering animals, visit palmettoanimalleague.org or the Palmetto Animal League Facebook page.