Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals in the US

TAMPA (WFLA) – Delaware just became America’s first no-kill state for shelter animals.

The nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society announced the news at their annual conference in Dallas, Texas. The organization works with shelters, animal welfare organizations and government agencies across the country and hopes to make America a no-kill country by 2025.

Linda Torelli, director of marketing for the Brandywine Valley SPCA, credited a multipronged approach with helping the First State achieve no-kill status — and its citizens.

“The community in Delaware is very oriented to pet advocacy, so we had their support,” she told TODAY.

Brandywine Valley SPCA has three locations in Delaware and cares for more than 14,000 animals each year.

