Clear the Shelters: Where to adopt in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

WSAV News 3 has partnered with shelters in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to find animals their “fur-ever” homes. Take a look at the list of participating shelters below and consider adopting from one today.

Coastal Pet Rescue

Coastal Pet Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas. Coastal Pet Rescue changes the lives of homeless pets in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties through its foster home program and small capacity shelter, Camp Pawsawhile Retreat.

They are a young organization, but one making a difference in our community. Coastal Pet Rescue was founded on Feb.5, 2003. The organization’s volunteers have worked together to save on average about 650 animals each year. Coastal Pet Rescue is made up of animal lovers trying to change lives, one at a time.

Ready to adopt? See animals up for adoption here.

Other ways to help: Shop Amazon Wish List or volunteer.

Effingham Animals Shelter

Effingham Animals Shelter, a municipal shelter in Effingham County, works to promote responsible animal ownership, prevent the spread of animal disease, protect the public from dangerous animals, and protect animals from dangerous humans.

For more information on the shelter, as well as a list of needed donation items, visit their website or Facebook page.

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission (JARM) is dedicated to serving the people of Jasper County by providing shelter and humane care to dogs and cats that are lost, abandoned, neglected or abused.

They work to place adoptable dogs and cats in good homes with caring people, promote and provide spaying and neutering to reduce the population of stray and neglected dogs and cats, and provide educational material and learning opportunities concerning the proper care and treatment of pets.

For more information on JARM, visit their site here or call 843-726-7799. They’re also on Facebook. Follow there for adoption updates and more.

There are several ways to help out JARM. Visit here for details or check out their wish list.