Clear the Shelters: Renegade Paws Rescue’s mission to save unwanted, abused dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue was formed two years ago with a mission to save unwanted, abused and abandoned dogs in the Coastal Empire.

Rather than an in-house shelter, all of the organization’s rescues live with foster parents.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see these dogs go from scared and unsure to ready to make the lives of humans just that much better because they are so happy and well-adjusted,” said Cody Shelley, one of Renegade’s foster parents.

Self-proclaimed “Rebels for the Paws,” the organization has rescued and adopted out over 1,500 dogs that would’ve been at risk for euthanasia.

“For those dogs, we were heroes,” said Renegade Paws Rescue Director Jennifer Taylor, adding, “For me being able to save the animals wasn’t quite enough, I wanted to help save people too.”

Taylor says signing up to become a foster parent can inspire those who may be feeling lost.

“Maybe people who feel like they don’t have a purpose in life can come here and have a purpose and have a way to be involved,” she said, “and that helps them to live a more fulfilled life and not feel alone.”

“We at Renegade recognize the fact that having pets in our lives improves the quality of our lives,” Shelley said.

The organization uses outreach events — like Thursday’s Revue for Rescues — to connect animals with loving homes and form a community around those who might not have one.

All proceeds from the performance at Club One will benefit Renegade. Click or tap here to learn more.