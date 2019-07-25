Clear the Shelters: Kitten therapy

Palmetto Animal League and NHC Healthcare collaborate to offer help to patients and adoptable animals

RIDEGLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – They are cute, cuddly and fun to play with, but can kittens actually be good for your health?

That’s the question being answered by a Lowcountry shelter and a local health care group. The goal of Palmetto Animal League’s (PAL) collaboration with NHC Healthcare is to stimulate patients’ brains with the help of furry little friends.

“They are able to get them engaged through an animal, its amazing,” said Lauren Rotureaux, Recreational Therapist. “The closeness, the ability to touch, the warmth. They have a special way of getting them involved and making them feel happy and these emotions that get them engaged.”

It’s something the people from PAL feel every day in the shelter, and every time they come to NHC.

“The animals have a sixth sense they understand on a different level this person is not feeling right or they are not in their right state of mind. I can help do this make them play and laugh or I can snuggle up on their lap and make them calm down,” said Sally Dawkins, PAL Foster Care/Animal Advocacy Coordinator.

“This brings so much joy to people this might be the highlight of their day. it means a lot,” says Kristy Torrey, Physical Therapist.

The animals benefit as well, by getting used to human interaction and touch, which will help if and when they get adopted.

PAL brings the animals to the center every few weeks whenever they have kittens available.

The good news is you can adopt one, or an older cat or dog for free now through August 17. Just mention you saw the special offer on WSAV.

The adoption fee is waived to help WSAV and local agencies Clear the Shelters in our annual campaign.

Palmetto Animal League is a private, non-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization that believes every animal deserves a second chance at life. For more information on the shelter, visit here.