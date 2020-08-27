How to help Clear the Shelters at Hilton Head Humane Association

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 is partnering with local shelters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in an effort to Clear the Shelters.

WSAV.com NOW is hanging out at Hilton Head Humane Association this afternoon to show you the four-legged friends available for adoption.

All animals up for adoption are spayed, neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all their vaccinations.

The shelter has also started a new initiative called Help Us Help Them. The fundraiser serves as a way to bring in funding for the shelter after they had to cancel all in-person fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the fundraiser and how you can help, visit here.